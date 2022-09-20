Daiyan Henley named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Washington State senior linebacker Daiyan Henley was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following another stellar performance in the Cougars 38-7 victory over Colorado State. The Nevada transfer has once again put up impressive numbers in helping lead one of the best defenses in the country.

Henley finished the game with a game-high 13 tackles, five solo, three sacks. and two forced fumbles. He helped lead a Cougar defense that held the Rams to 249 total yards and just 7 points. He now sits at fourth in the conference in total tackles with 30 and leads the conference in sacks, tackles for a loss, and forced fumbles.

According to PFF he had the second best linebacker grade in the country and for the second week in a row had the best grade in the conference.

Henley is the third Cougar to earn a conference award in the past two weeks joining Renard Bell and Jarrett Kingston. Bell was named Pac-12 Special Teams player of the Week while Kingston was named Offensive Lineman of the Week following their performances against Wisconsin.

Henley will need to be at the top of his game again this weekend when the Cougs host #15 Oregon on Saturday at 1:00 pm on Fox. The Ducks (2-1) are coming off of a 41-20 victory over #12 BYU this past weekend. Their only loss was in week 1 against current #1 Georgia in a 49-3 blowout by the Bulldogs.

