Being 3-0 with a road win over a top-20 team ain’t what it used to be, apparently. The Washington State Cougars still find themselves outside the AP top 25 despite whipping Colorado State to remain perfect.

You’ll be shocked to find out that we think that’s utterly ridiculous, so we spent some time talking about how utterly ridiculous that is.

We also spent some time digesting the beatdown of Colorado State — for example, how should we feel about the offense? — before looking forward to this weekend’s Pac-12 North showdown with Oregon. Soccer and volleyball also are heading into conference play, so we assess where they’re at, too.

You’ll probably hate our show. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(But if, for some reason, you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!