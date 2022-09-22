WSU volleyball opens Pac-12 play with a loss to UW

Washington State continue its road games, but on this Wednesday night, the Cougs travelled to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies for the first Apple Cup of the year. Unfortunately, the Cougs fell 3-0 to the No. 18 Huskies (25-15, 25-14, 25-22).

WSU (8-4 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) is currently on the road for nine games, starting in Fairfield, Connecticut on September 9, continuing last weekend in Minnesota, and now coming back to Washington before leaving to go to LA to play USC and UCLA. Wednesday’s match marked the opening of Pac-12 play, and it also snapped a three-year streak of winning conference openers.

When it came to the service line, the Cougs had five aces. The Huskies had a hitting percentage of .412 which didn’t help the Cougs be able to be dominate on the service line. While the Cougs had a team hitting percentage of .146.

For the first match this season, Katy Ryan led WSU with seven kills. Argentina Ung had more hits than a typical game. Ung had six kills and 14 assists. She had a percentage of .375. Ung also recorded one block.

Magda Jehlarova led WSU in blocks with three. Jehlarova also had five kills on the night after twelve swings. Jehlarova had a hitting percentage of .333.

First Set: 25-15

WSU had a hard time getting the momentum going. The Huskies took a 5-1 run to open the match, but the Cougs did rebound win five out of six points to close the gap to just a point at 9-8. However, WSU failed to win consecutive points for the rest of the set as UW outscored the Cougs 16-7 from there to take the first set, 25-15.

Second Set: 25-14

The second set was pretty similar to the first set, with WSU hanging around early — a service ace by Karly Basham capped a three-point run that pulled the Cougs to within two points at 10-8. But UW’s attack was even more relentless, as the Huskies racked up 17 kills with only one attacking error. Overall, the Huskies had a ridiculous hitting percentage of .516 to take 15 of the final 21 points to win the set, 25-14.

Third Set: 25-22

Down two sets to none, the Cougs rallied back in the third set to surge to a 4-0 lead that would eventually reach 8-3. But the Huskies answered back with an 8-0 run to take the lead, 12-8. In the set, WSU forced the Huskies into eight errors which were a team-high for the match, which led to a tight set in which the Cougs were always just one or two points behind. But with the game on the line, and with the Huskies holding a 23-22 advantage, consecutive kills by Claire Hoffman (18 kills overall) and Marin Grote (nine) finished off WSU, 25-22.

The Cougs continue their road matches this Saturday against USC at 2 p.m.

LINKS

Cougars fall in three at 18th-ranked Washington - Washington State University Athletics

SEATTLE -- In the midst of a nine-match road stretch, Washington State volleyball (8-4) fell, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-22), on the road at 18th-ranked Washington (9-2).

WSU notebook: Daiyan Henley receives more honors; Cougars expecting sellout vs. Oregon | The Seattle Times

A breakout star for Washington State’s impressive defense, Daiyan Henley is drawing national recognition early this season.

Washington State linebacker Travion Brown returns from injury, three other Cougars questionable for Saturday's game against Oregon

Sep. 21—PULLMAN — Linebacker Travion Brown will return to Washington State's lineup this weekend for the team's Pac-12 opener against Oregon. Three other Cougars standouts are questionable to play. Brown missed WSU's Week 3 win over Colorado State with an injury he had sustained the week prior at Wisconsin.

Oregon Football vs. Washington State Cougars: Ducks release Uniforms for Week Four - Sports Illustrated Oregon Ducks News, Analysis and More

The Oregon Ducks will be wearing their all-white uniform combination against the Washington State Cougars.

Oregon Ducks Football vs. Washington State Cougars Final Score Predictions - Sports Illustrated Oregon Ducks News, Analysis and More

Oregon will play in its first true Pac-12 road game in one of the loudest environments out west.

Cougars Capture Husky Invitational with Strong Final Round - Washington State University Athletics

Jaden Cantafio and Pono Yanagi each post top-five finishes.

WSU Opens Aagaard Era with a Fourth-Place Finish at the Badger Invitational - Washington State University Athletics

MADISON, Wis. – The Washington State women's golf team opened the Sofie Aagaard era by posting a top-four finish at the 2022 Badger Invitational, as the Cougars

Cross country headed to the Beaver State for second fall race - Washington State University Athletics

Washington State men's and women's cross country teams travel to Oregon this week for the Bill Dellinger Invitational on Friday, September 23, at the Pine Ridge

Soccer Opens Conference Play at Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

WASHINGTON STATE (6-1-1)

Washington State offense adds another big-play threat in Air Raid veteran Robert Ferrel | Washington State University | khq.com

The significance of the moment caused some nervous energy for Robert Ferrel as he prepared for Saturday's game, but the receiver found himself calm when he took the field, lining

Oregon Football: Notable quotes from Lanning as Ducks prepare for WSU

WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley shines for Cougs | krem.com

Henley was a big "get" from Nevada. He was an All-Mountain West Conference second teamer, leading the team with 103 tackles.

College football odds, betting: Don't be afraid of Michigan as a big favorite

Oregon (-6.5) at Washington State: Who needs Red Bull when you can just bet Bo Nix on the road?

Oregon players know Martin Stadium might be small, but it packs a punch

Betting: Don’t trust Oregon on the road in Week 4

Theme of the week, fade Bo Nix on the road. The play for me is back in Washington State plus 6 and 1/2 at home to the Oregon Ducks.

KC Chiefs: Jaylen Watson's debut at Arrowhead was an instant classic

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson was the rookie of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. What made his first career start so effective?