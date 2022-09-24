The Washington State Cougars are all set to open Pac-12 play and they open with a big one, hosting the #15 Oregon Ducks.

WSU (3-0) is fresh off a 38-7 beatdown of the Colorado State Rams to put a bow on a perfect record in non-conference play. Oregon (2-1) enters off a dominant win of their own. The Ducks dismantled the formerly #12 BYU Cougars in Eugene 41-20 to launch Oregon back into the top 15.

The Cougars are back on the national stage as the game will be broadcasted on FOX. You can stream the game online at FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app on your phone or tablet. First kick is at 1PM PST from Martin Stadium.

Our friends at DraftKings have set WSU as +6.5 point underdogs against the top-15 Ducks. The over/under is at a grand total of 57.5 combined points and the Cougs are +210 on the moneyline. A $100 bet on the Cougs, wins $210.

These two programs are very familiar with each other. It will be the 102nd meeting between the pacific northwest rivals with Oregon leading the series 52-42-7. These two have delivered some great battles in the last eight years. WSU lost an upset bid against the #2 Ducks in the final minute in 2014, then responded with four straight wins over the Ducks between 2015-2018, kicking off the streak with an overtime thriller in Eugene. Oregon has since countered with three wins in a row from 2019-2021.

Saturday’s matchup has drawn comparisons to Oregon’s last trip to the Palouse when fans were allowed to be in attendance. The Cougars were the surprise team teetering on the brink of the top-25 coming in against a top ranked Oregon squad in front of a packed house. Sound familiar? It may even look more familiar as the Cougs rock those same all anthracite uniforms they wore in that 2018 game.

It’s arguably WSU’s biggest game to date and possibly since that magical 2018 season. A chance to start the conference slate on the right foot and launch themselves into the top-25 is on the line. If you’re in Pullman, bring all the noise. Let’s get Martin Stadium rocking. Happy Cougar Football Saturday!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.