Cougs move up in AP Top 25 despite loss to Oregon

After a devastating loss to the Oregon Ducks at home, we assumed the Washington State Cougars would take a tumble in the “others receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25.

That assumption was, apparently, quite incorrect!

The Cougs actually moved up to 29th in this weeks poll, behind only the Kansas Jayhawks, Cincinnati Bearcats and Florida Gators on the outside looking in. It seemed a sure bet Wazzu would go the opposite direction though; schools with less “cache” tend to not get the benefit of the doubt from voters. So why the jump?

Playing in the afternoon, over-the-air window likely helped. It also helped that for 55 minutes of the game, Wazzu was not only hanging with the No. 15 team in the country, they were up by nearly two touchdowns. Even with the big comeback from Oregon, that performance likely impressed a lot of voters who otherwise would’ve dropped the Cougs.

WSU will have a good opportunity to vault into the top-25 itself this weekend as they welcome the Cal Golden Bears for Homecoming before heading to LA to face the USC Trojans, fresh off escaping Corvallis with a win over the Oregon State Beavers.