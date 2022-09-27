Washington State at USC game time announced

The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that the Washington State game against USC Saturday, October 8th will kick off at 4:30 pm. The game will be televised on Fox and will be their third game this season televised on national TV. The Cougs will head to Los Angeles and look to get back on the winning side for this matchup. The Trojans have walked away with a victory the past three times the two teams have matched up.

The Trojans (4-0) host Arizona State this weekend and are coming off of a narrow victory over Oregon State this past weekend. Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams has 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while completing 64.5% of his passes so far this year.

The Cougs will look to rebound this coming weekend against California after dropping a close game against Oregon last weekend.

As of now, Washington State has just one more game on the schedule to be aired on the Fox family, their week 9 game against Utah slated for 7:00 pm kickoff on Thursday, October 27th on FS1.

#Pac12FB kickoff times and networks announced for October 8. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Exf0snvziA — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 26, 2022

This game will likely follow Utah at UCLA that will kick off at 12:30. That game will either be on Fox or FS1 but won’t be decided until after the games this weekend. Washington at Arizona State will kick off at 1:00 on Pac-12 Networks and will be followed by Oregon at Arizona at 6:00 pm. Oregon State and Stanford get the late kickoff that week with their game scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm and will air on ESPN.

Football:

WSU Hosts California on Homecoming Weekend

Washington State wraps up its three-game homestand Saturday against California on Homecoming Weekend. Kickoff is set for 2:40 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

Pac-12 power ratings: Unbeaten Washington climbs to fourth, one spot ahead of WSU

The nine-game conference schedule rotation could have a major impact on the title chase and potential postseason bids. It’s about who you play and who you don’t play.

Basketball:

WSU’s Dishon Jackson out indefinitely due to undisclosed medical issue

Washington State men’s basketball center Dishon Jackson, a strong defender and capable scorer the past two seasons, announced Monday through WSU’s social-media channel that he will be “sidelined for an indefinite stretch of time” due to an unspecified medical issue.

Volleyball:

Volleyball headed to Bay Area for final leg of road stretch

Washington State volleyball (9-4) will look to build on its first conference win of the season — a five-setter this past weekend at USC — with a Friday night matchup this week at Cal (7-5) which is slated for a 7:04 p.m. first serve at the Haas Pavilion.