A rare time I can honestly say: I got over a Washington State Cougars loss to the Oregon Ducks faster than I thought!

Another new edition of the CougCenter Hour is here to review a rough and tumble game in Pullman before previewing the Cal Golden Bears with Nick Kranz from Write For California. Short show this week as I’m busy as ever professionally. You’ll endure.

We do, however, still end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you for listening!

