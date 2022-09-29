WSU 1, Colo 1: Cougs cant break the tie despite 39 shots

Washington State and Colorado met late Thursday night in Pullman and even though the Cougs peppered the Colorado goal, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. For the first time since August 25th, the Cougs walked off the pitch without a win.

The Cougs finished with 39 shots during this one with 9 on goal. The defense was stout once again and allowed the Buffs just 8 shots on the night with two on goal. The Buffs had just one corner kick on the night while the Cougs had 12. Although the disparity in these numbers, the Cougs managed just one goal and could not break the tie with their late push.

Colorado started the scoring early with a Civana Kuhlmann goal in the 11th minute. Kuhlmann fought off a Coug defender on the right side of the box before turning and firing a shot with her left foot. Nadia Cooper had two Cougar defenders in front of her and likely did not see the ball until it was too late and it found the back of the net on the left side.

The Cougs finally got on the board late in a wild way. in the 81st minute, Bridget Rieken passed the ball up from deep to the front of the net. Margie Detrizio stepped in front of Colorado goalkeeper Dani Hansen and attempted to receive the pass but the two wound up colliding as the ball bounced by the both of them and into the net.

The Cougs stay at home this weekend as they host Utah on Sunday at noon, the game can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. The Utes look will off their Washington road trip this weekend as they dropped their game against Washington on Thursday 3-2.