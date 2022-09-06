Dickert’s weekly press conference gives clarity on Ron Stone Jr.

Washington State redshirt junior Ron Stone Jr. played just 26 defensive snaps in the 24-17 victory over Idaho this past weekend. Prior to the start of the season Stone was named to the Lombardi Award Watch List, Bednarik Award Watch List, Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, and was a pre-season All-Pac-12 First Team member. Seeing him go out of the game early was a bit of a concern, but Cougar head coach Jake DIckert shed some light on the decisions that went into that.

During his weekly press conference, he was asked about the low snap count for Stone and he responded with “We had a certain target of snaps that we wanted to hit... As the kept game progressing we stuck to it and we’ve been in constant conversation with RJ and his family. And this is what was best for RJ and the progression and we care about that.”

Stone dealt with an injury throughout fall camp and and had been taking it easy over the past month.

Which leads us to the next question: will this progression continue into next week? The answer is no. Dickert said that he will be full go next week and moving forward throughout the season.

The 6’3” edge rusher finished with two tackles, one of which was for a sack. Both of those tackles came on the Vandals first drive of the game. The Cougars are really going to need him next week against a powerful rushing attack from Wisconsin and their duo of running backs.

Last week against Illinois State, Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi combined for 196 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Allen kicked off their offensive scoring in the second quarter with a 96 yard touchdown run.

Stone and the Cougs will head to Madison, Wisconsin this weekend for a matchup against the #18 ranked Badgers. Kick off is slated for 12:30 and can be seen on Fox.

