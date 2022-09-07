They don’t know how long it takes / Waiting for a love like this / Every time we say goodbye / I wish we had one more kiss / I’ll wait for you, I promise you, I will

It was closer than we expected against the Idaho Vandals but the Washington State Cougars escaped with a win in the Battle of the Palouse. We go over the game that was and why things may not look as bad today as they did on Saturday.

Then, a remarkably thorough look at conference realignment with one of the foremost experts on the subject, Matt Brown, publisher of Extra Points (subscribe here!). We chat for nearly 30 minutes on the possibilities surrounding what’s to come and what it might mean for WSU.

Plus, a preview of the Wisconsin Badgers with Tyler Hunt of Bucky’s 5th Quarter, our SB Nation sister site that covers the Badgers. As always, we end with our Dunderhead of the Week and Ask Michael Anything.

Thank you for listening!

Also find us on ...