Cougs land commitment from UIW LB Isaiah Paul

Washington State got another defensive commit on Monday when former Incarnate Word linebacker Isaiah Paul announced his intentions to play for the Cougs next year. Coming in as a graduate transfer, Paul will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While at Incarnate Word, he tallied 137 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, five passes broken up and had one interception during his four seasons.

Last season, he logged five tackles and a fumble recovery before suffering an injury just three games into the season. He returned in November and tallied an assisted tackle before getting injured once again and was sidelined for another month. His final appearance came in the FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State where he had 14 tackles, three for a loss, and one sack in the 35-32 loss.

The past few days have been massive for the Cougs in terms of recruiting as they landed receivers Josh Kelly (Fresno State), Kyle Williams (UNLV), and Isaiah Hamilton from San Jose State. Ahmad McCullough also committed over the weekend, a linebacker from Maryland.

Paul joins Devin Richardson from Texas and McCullough who spent five years at Maryland as the three graduate transfer linebackers this season. Tristan Bohannon and Tai Faavae also signed last month out of high school.

*****

Football:

Incarnate Word transfer linebacker Isaiah Paul commits to Washington State

Washington State added another transfer linebacker with veteran experience, picking up a commitment Monday from former Incarnate Word standout Isaiah Paul.

Report: WSU football to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator

Jeff Schmedding, a Spokane native and former longtime Eastern Washington assistant, is returning to the Inland Northwest.

Where Mike Leach’s Former Mississippi State Staff Members are Now

The team and several of Leach’s former coaching staff have parted ways at this point with its members going in multiple directions, while others were retained and received promotions. Here’s a look at where many of them stand moving into 2023.

Basketball:

Cougar Men Welcome Cal Wednesday Night

WSU hosts California Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Beasley Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. PT on ESPNU. Washington State has won five-straight against the Golden Bears, including three victories last season.