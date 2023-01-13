Coug Calendar: what’s on deck this weekend?

Good morning, Coug fans! And happy Friday the 13th- spooky!

Yesterday was an exciting (some would argue predictable, but we never know) win for the Washington State Men’s basketball team over Cal. It’s always fun beating Cal! But that’s not the only athletic event leading into the weekend, so let’s take a look at what’s in store!

Today, 1/13

Track and Field starts us off with an all day event , the Cougar Classic Invitational! The event is held in Spokane, with field events starting at 9am PT and running events at 11am PT. The last time the Cougs were in Spokane, 25 athletes landed personal bests. This takes place before Saturday’s UW Preview, which operates under a similar format.

At 10am PT, WSU Tennis takes on University of Montana! Montana tennis was picked 5th in preseason poll for the Big Sky conference, and hinge on the returning talent in Olivia Oosterbaan (who lost last season against Coug Maxine Murphey 2-6 in both matches), Lauren Dunlap (with an admittedly better record against WSU as her teammate), and Maria Goheen (no record last season against the Cougs). This matchup is going to be fun! The Cougs lead Montana 40-4. FORTY to FOUR! Come on!!! Additionally, there will be FREE coffee and donuts for fans!! I am literally BEGGING anyone available to go- I wish I could be there.

At 1pm PT, Coug swimming takes on Northern Arizona University AND University of Arizona in a double header competition, and then face off against Arizona State on Saturday! The Cougs have come out on top the last four meetings against NAU, but look to turn the tides against Arizona and ASU.

Coug swimming takes on Northern Arizona University AND University of Arizona in a double header competition, and then face off against Arizona State on Saturday! The Cougs have come out on top the last four meetings against NAU, but look to turn the tides against Arizona and ASU. And finally, at 7pm PT, Women's Basketball faces off against Oregon State University. The Beavs are currently 7th in the Pac-12, having upset No. 8 UCLA, yet lost to Arizona. OSU lands just above the Cougs in terms of rank, and while I can’t provide an amazing, Bryce-esque preview, I can guarantee it’ll be an interesting game to watch!

Saturday, 1/14

Track continues at the UW Preview all day , where the Cougs will once again have an opportunity to show what they’ve got against University of Washington, among other competing teams. Running events begin at 8:45am PT.

Swimming has their Arizona State leg of the travel weekend at 11am PT, and while this event isn't a double header, it'll still be an intimidating matchup.

, and while this event isn’t a double header, it’ll still be an intimidating matchup. Men’s Basketball takes on Stanford at 5pm PT. Speaking of Bryce, I’m sure he'll be able to walk us through what that game could look like, so be on the lookout for that tomorrow!

Sunday, 1/15

Women’s Basketball rounds out the weekend against University of Oregon at 12pm PT. This is also a highly anticipated matchup, as UO lands 6th in the Pac-12 conference, 21st overall.

This is going to be a very exciting weekend for Coug sports!