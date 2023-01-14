Mykiaa Minniss drafted into NWSL

Continuing the tradition of sending WSU soccer players to the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the Kansas City Current drafted WSU standout Mykiaa Minniss with the 35th pick in this week’s NWSL Draft. Minniss went in the third round and is the fourth consecutive Coug to be drafted to the pros (this includes Trinity Rodman, who unfortunately wasn’t able to play in a game due to COVID).

Minniss, originally from Colorado Springs, finished her WSU career with 92 starts, which is most all-time at WSU, not including keepers. She was All-Pac-12 four times and played a big role in leading WSU to the College Cup in 2019.

In other NWSL news involving former WSU standouts, the OL Reign (that’s the team that plays in Seattle) traded for Elyse Bennett, the former WSU star. The trade brought Bennett from Kansas City, preventing a reunion of former WSU teammates. Still, a great opportunity for west side Cougs to cheer her on.

Mike Price named to Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame

I never knew there was such a thing as the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame, but former WSU head football coach Mike Price is now a member. Price was one of four elected to the Hall of Fame. The others are Kam Chancellor, Michael Jackson, the former UW and Seattle Seahawks star, and Mel Renfro, formerly of the University of Oregon.

Price joins 20 other former Cougs in the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame.

