Pac-12 to announce WSU’s 2023 football schedule today

There is one thing every WSU football fan learns early on in their Cougar fandom: Plan ahead.

The things that make Pullman so special and unique as a college town as make it a scheduling nightmare for any football fan looking to make a weekend trip. If you don’t book your hotel rooms early, you’ll be paying a fortune to find a place to lay down after a potentially long day driving over the mountains or a potentially even longer day enjoying the “activities” that a gameday in Pullman has to offer.

The problem is, other than the three non-conference matchups, fans don’t known when WSU’s home games will take place. But that all changes today. At 10 a.m. on the Pac-12 Network, the conference will unveil full schedules for every team.

We already know WSU’s non-conference schedule (Sept. 2 at Colorado State, Sept. 9 vs. Wisconsin and Sept. 16 vs. Northern Colorado), and we also know who WSU will face in conference play (at ASU, at Cal, at Oregon, at UCLA, at Washington, vs. Arizona, vs. Colorado, vs. OSU, vs. Stanford), but we’ll have to wait to find out when they’ll play those teams.

There are a few things that we already know about the team’s upcoming slate. Pac-12 reporter John Canzano broke the news on Tuesday that the conference ADs have approved a schedule. He also took to his website to breakdown what he expects to see when the schedule releases later today. The details specific to Washington State are light, but here is what Canzano did have to say about WSU:

Washington State will open up conference play on September 23 (week four) at home against Oregon State. Combined with their non-conference schedule that was previously reported, we now know that the Cougs will play three of their six home games during a three week stretch in weeks two through four (Sept. 9 vs. Wisconsin, Sept. 16 vs. Northern Colorado).

Following their home opener against the Beavers, WSU will head into an early week five bye. UCLA will share the bye week with the Cougs. Both teams will play eight straight weeks to cap off the regular season.

The Apple Cup will not be held on Black Friday. Canzano reports that the rivalry matchup between Oregon and Oregon State will be the only Pac-12 game set for the day after Thanksgiving.

Canzano also reports that the schedule selected as the final draft was not unanimous among conference athletic directors. Eight AD’s gave first place votes to this draft, while drafts “B” and “C” each received two first place votes as well.

What else will WSU’s 2023 slate have in store? When will the Cougs play their weekday game(s)? Will WSU play their trademarked ‘week before Thanksgiving after all the students have left town’ game? We’ll all find out when the schedule releases at 10 a.m. online and during a special on the Pac-12 Network.

Canzano: 2023 Pac-12 Conference football schedule is set

The Pac-12 Conference athletic directors voted over the three-day weekend to approve the football schedule for next season. The conference will officially reveal the full schedule on Wednesday on the Pac-12 Networks at 10 a.m. PT.

