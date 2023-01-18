Pac-12 releases 2023 WSU football schedule

The Pac-12 officially released their 2023 football season schedule on Wednesday. While the opponents have been known for quite sometime, we now have an official date for all nine conference games.

Washington State will open the season with three non-conference games, starting on the road at Colorado State in Fort Collins on September 2nd. The Cougars will return back home to begin a three-game homestand against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 9th, the Northern Colorado Bears on September 16th and open Pac-12 play against the Oregon State Beavers on September 23rd.

The Cougar ‘Bye’ week comes early this year in week five. After the early bye, WSU travels to Los Angeles to play the UCLA Bruins on October 7th. WSU then returns home to personally welcome in the Arizona Wildcats on October 14th. It’s back on the road for a two game stretch starting in Eugene at the Oregon Ducks on October 21st and at the Arizona State Sun Devils on October 28th.

WSU will wrap up the final quarter of the season with a home game against the Stanford Cardinal on November 4th, a trip to Berkley to play the California Golden Bears on November 11th and return to Pullman for Senior Day on Friday, November 18th against the new look Colorado Buffaloes. Finally, the Cougars will travel to Seattle for another Saturday Apple Cup on November 25th against the Washington Huskies.

The two opponents WSU will skip this year will be the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. The Pac-12 will also be officially eliminating divisions this season as the two top teams in the conference will be meeting in the Pac-12 Championship Game once again.

Overall, the schedule seems to fall pretty favorably to WSU. No Thursday night home games, no road trips to Utah or USC and what seems to be the return to Apple Cups on Saturdays. The only real gripe could be WSU having three straight home games, as attendance may be flat for the Northern Colorado game being sandwiched between two pretty big games.

What games are you most excited for? Will you be attending any games outside of Pullman?