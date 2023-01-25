Mouhamed Gueye battling through lingering hamstring issues heading into battle with Arizona

On Sunday, Washington State lost a heartbreaker at Colorado after KJ Simpson buried a three-pointer with less than 5 seconds left to seal a 58-55 WSU loss on the road. There were plenty of reasons that the Cougs fell short, including 17 turnovers and going just 4-for-16 from beyond the arc, but one notable thing was the play of Mouhamed Gueye. The 6’11” sophomore got into foul trouble early and played just 20 minutes, going 0-for-7 from the floor and finishing with no points.

After the game, head coach Kyle Smith explained that Gueye had been trying to play through a lingering hamstring issue. Cougar fans, naturally, might be worried about the status of their star heading into their biggest home game of the year later this week against 6th/8th ranked Arizona. Smith, however, didn’t sound too worried about Gueye’s health during his weekly press conference this Tuesday.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Smith mentioned. “I saw him yesterday. He didn’t mention it. The trainer says he’s good.”

Smith continued to say, especially with lingering injuries like those with hamstrings, things can change in a instant, so you’ll never know for sure. But, because of Gueye’s commitment, WSU has faith that their future NBA prospect will be ready to go on the big stage.

“He’s such a stud. He didn’t make an excuse at all and he knows he didn’t play well,” Smith continued, pointing toward Gueye’s perseverance. “He’s rare this day and age. He’s a guy that will try to play no matter what. There are some guys in his position that have a future to look after. He’s cleared to play, but some guys will not. But he is [going to play]. I really appreciate him for doing that.”

Of course, the Cougs will be looking for the season sweep over Arizona in Thursday’s rematch. WSU upset a then top-5 Wildcat team earlier this month in Tucson 74-61, and Gueye was arguably the player of the game, posting a 24-point, 14-rebound double-double in the victory.

We’ll have to wait and see if Gueye can bounce back and deliver a similar performance during round two against Arizona on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. from Beasley, with TV coverage on FS1. If you’re in the area, however, make sure you find your way to the Palouse to see this game in person.

WSU Hosts No. 6/8 Arizona Thursday Night - Washington State University Athletics

vs. No. 6/8 Arizona (17-3, 6-3) | Thursday, Jan. 26 | 8 p.m. PT | Beasley Coliseum (Pullman, Wash.)

