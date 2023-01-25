It’s not a long one but Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert is getting a contract extension. The school announced Wednesday morning they’re adding another year to Dickert’s deal, which will now run through 2027. WSU did not say if that extension would include a raise.

“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU Football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and the total development of the young men on our football team,” said athletic director Pat Chun in a media release. “Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU Football. We are fortunate to have Coach Dickert leading Cougar football for many years to come.”

The Cougs went 7-6 in Dickert’s first full season at the helm, including a big win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Dickert took over for Nick Rolovich following his firing mid-season in 2021.

After just one season in charge, Dickert has already needed to re-hire his offensive and defensive coordinators, landing Ben Arbuckle and Jeff Schmedding respectively. The team also had 27 players make the conference all-academic team and had their highest ever cumulative grade point average.

“I would like to thank President Schulz, Chancellor Chilton and our Athletic Director Pat Chun for the incredible support and shared vision in the direction of our football program,” said Dickert in a media release. “Our family is extremely proud to represent Washington State University, and Candice and I look forward to making Pullman our home for many years to come.”

Dickert’s Cougs will look to make it eight straight seasons with a bowl appearance in 2023 when they kick off the season against the Colorado State Rams on September 2nd.