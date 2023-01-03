Cougs get much needed help on the line with Christy Nkanu commitment

It didn’t take long for the Cougs to get their first commitment after the new year as they landed Southern Utah transfer Christy Nkanu on Sunday. He is the sixth offensive lineman for the 2023 class and will help out a group that is in need of a lot of help.

The 6’4”, 300-lb guard played three seasons for the Thunderbirds and appeared in 21 games at both guard positions. He saw some time at tackle but will likely be one of the two guards next year with the Cougs.

Originally from Santa Fe Springs, California, he put the Cougs in his top five on December 26th with Virginia, California, Troy, and BYU and announced Sunday his intentions of joining the Cougs as a graduate transfer. Since announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on December 14th, he received 14 offers according to his twitter.

Last season, he was part of an offense that put up 2,868 yards passing, 1,446 yards rushing, and 40 touchdowns (20 passing and 20 rushing) in a season that saw them go 5-6. He was named to the WAC All-Conference first team.

We will likely see Eliesa Pole, a junior college transfer, and Fa’alili Fa’amoe at tackle next season. Konner Gomness, who started all season at center, lock up the middle. Nkanu and Christian Hilborn at guard. Hilborn spent a majority of the season at guard before moving to tackle to replace the injured Jarett Kingston.

