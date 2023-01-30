Three familiar faces are set to play in Super Bowl LVII

Good morning, Coug fans!

Yesterday was a big day for Washington State football alums Jaylen Watson, Andre Dillard, and Gardner Minshew, as the Eagles and the Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th.

Watson, who was drafted to the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, had a great game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, yesterdays interception was not Watson’s first of this postseason journey. The cornerback nailed a one handed catch against the Jaguars on January 21st.

He made a name early for himself when the Chiefs took on the Chargers on September 15th, recording 4 total tackles, and a 99 yard pick 6! I’m counting this as Justin Herbert’s first official interception from Washington State and no one can take that away from me.

As for Philly, Minshew was able to take a snap or two yesterday, but most of his playing time this season happened against the Dallas Cowboys and and the New Orleans Saints. Against Dallas, Minshew threw for 355 yards, a rushing touchdown, and threw a few too! Highlights here. Now, I am my father’s daughter, so looking at the Cowboys makes my eyes sting- but for our guy Gardner, I’ll push through.

Minshew threw 274 yards against the Saints on New Years Day, averaged 8.6 yards, and grabbed a touchdown.

Andre Dillard was drafted to the Eagles in 2019, and while he’s on injured reserve from a fractured arm during practice, we can’t wait until he’s back and better than ever! During his last healthy season he started in 5 games and allowed only 1 sack. This was an improvement from his rookie season, where he had 4 starts and 6 sacks allowed. He's also been a staple on spot duty at guard, filling in as needed. Onward and upward!

Overall- Cougs can’t lose the Super Bowl! Who are you rooting for?