Kamie Ethridge named Coach of the Week by ESPN

Washington State women’s basketball head coach Kamie Ethridge was named ESPN’s Coach of the Week following the Cougs victories over Arizona State and #19/14 Arizona this past weekend. This is the first time in a decade that the Cougs beat both of the Arizona schools on the road.

Ethridge has the Cougs sitting at 15-6 on the season and is looking to make it three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. With eight games remaining on the schedule, she has an opportunity to pass her previous win total high that was set last year with 19 wins.

Against Arizona State on Friday, the Cougs used a big first half before holding off the Sun Devils in the third and fourth quarters to notch a 61-57 victory.

Sunday’s matchup against Arizona gave the Cougs a program first: a second road victory over a ranked school in the same season. Two weeks prior they took down #21/18 Oregon 85-84 in OT. Sunday’s game did not require overtime as the Cougs buried the Wildcats 70-59 behind a 22-point fourth quarter.

Bella Murekatete led the way with 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting. She added 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Ula Motuga put up 16 points while adding 5 rebounds and a steal. Tara Wallack notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10 rebound to go with her 5 points. Freshman Astera Tuhina continues to impress as she came off the bench and contributed 10 points.

While ESPN knows who the Cougs are, it sure seems as if the AP Poll voters still don’t. The Cougs have done nearly everything they need to at least receive votes. With Leger-Walker, the Cougs are 15-2 and 0-4 without her. Of those 4 loses, three have come against teams that either received votes (USC) or were ranked (#11 Utah and #9 UCLA) when they played them. The fourth loss came against Colorado who is currently receiving votes in the AP poll.

The Cougs return home this weekend for a matchup against Stanford and California. Friday’s game against the Cardinal will tip off at 7:00 pm while Sundays game against the Bears will tip off at noon. Both games can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

