Cougs vs Ducks kick off time announced

Washington State will head to Oregon to take on the Ducks in two weeks for the final time as conference members and the Pac-12 announced on Monday that kick off is scheduled for October 21st at 12:30 on ABC.

The Ducks are currently 5-0 with a matchup against Washington this weekend. They have faced just one ranked team so far this year when they hosted #19 Colorado a few weeks ago and put up 42 points on a Buffs team that has since struggled.

The Cougs are coming off of a disappointing loss to UCLA this past weekend and their first game they have not had over 300 yards total offense. Ward finished with 197 yards, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown while Nakia Watson was the only running back to finish with positive yards as he managed just 25 on 11 carries. The Cougs could not get anything rolling on Saturday and it showed.

The Ducks on the other hand are currently coming off of a bye but last faced Stanford in their second consecutive 42-6 blowout.

The Cougs will host Arizona for homecoming this weekend and will either face former Coug Jayden De Laura or freshman Noah Fifita who has started the last two games for the Wildcats and put up 232 yards against Washington and 303 yards against USC.

*****

Football:

Washington State WR Victor and TE Mathers working their way back from injuries

The outlook for Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor and tight end Cooper Mathers, both of whom missed last weekend’s game with injuries, remains up in the air.

UW asks court to dismiss WSU, Oregon State’s suit against Pac-12

The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State, which seeks to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the beleaguered league.

Washington State’s road matchup with Oregon gets kickoff time, TV assignment

No. 19 WSU’s Oct. 21 road matchup with No. 8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

First look: No. 19 Washington State hosts Arizona for homecoming game

Washington State, coming off its first loss of the year in a road setback against UCLA, will host Arizona for homecoming.

Basketball:

Locally: Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker, Bella Murekatete named to All-Pac-12 preseason team

After winning the Pac-12 Conference Tournament a year ago, the Washington State women’s basketball team is getting some attention ahead of the upcoming season.

Media selects 2023-24 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

The Pac-12 has announced its 2023-24 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team, as selected by the media, in advance of the Conference’s media day on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Las Vegas.