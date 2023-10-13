Cougs unveil annual crimson uniforms ahead of homecoming

Since the uniform refresh of 2017, the Washington State Cougars have only worn one exact uniform combo annually. The all crimsons will make their 2023 appearances on Saturday for WSU’s homecoming game against the Arizona Wildcats.

This is the all crimsons seventh appearance since 2017, holding a 3-3 record, but losers of three straight. The first three wins came from the 2017 OT thriller vs Boise State, the 2018 nail biter vs California and finally the 2019 beatdown of Stanford on Family Weekend.

Since then, our world was flipped upside down and the all crimsons success with it. WSU’s lone home game in 2020 was a 43-29 loss in the all crimsons to Oregon. In 2021, in Jake Dickert’s first game as acting head coach, the Cougs lost to BYU 21-19 and the most recent loss coming last year in the Apple Cup.

Prior to 2017, the all crimson look was often topped with a white facemask on the helmet instead of the crimson facemask worn now. While the fan-favorite Icy White combination of a white shell, white jersey and white pants has also been worn every year since 2017, it has been worn with a crimson facemask at times, making it slightly different.

Individually, the all crimson helmet has an 8-6 record with the crimson shell is an even 11-11. The crimson jersey is 22-7 and the crimson pants are 14-11.

Will the Cougs be able to flip the script on their all crimson look?