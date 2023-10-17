The Pac-12 announced that Washington State and Arizona State will kick off their October 28th game at 5:00 pm. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks and will follow California vs USC which kicks off at 1:00 pm.

The Cougs are coming off back-to-back disappointing losses to UCLA and Arizona over the past two weeks and will head to Eugene to take on the Ducks this weekend. The Ducks are also coming off a disappointing loss to Washington last weekend and will be looking to rebound.

The Sun Devils have dropped 5 straight heading into their matchup with Washington this weekend. After beating Southern Utah by 3 in week 1, they lost by 14 or more in their next three games before losing to California and Colorado by 3 both of the past two weeks.

The Sun Devil offense has been struggling mightily this year as they have 3 quarterbacks with 49 or more passing attempts but have thrown more interceptions than touchdowns on the year. Their running backs have totaled just 502 yards on the season and average just 2.7 yards per carry. Their longest run of the season is just 18 yards and they have tallied 7 touchdowns on the ground. Their defense has not been much better as they have a -12 turnover ratio and have not held an offense to less than less than 24 points since their first game.

The rest of the conference kickoff times that were also announced for October 28th are as follows:

No. 9 Oregon at No. 14 Utah - 12:30 pm (FOX)

USC at Cal - 1:00 pm (Pac-12 Networks)

Washington at Stanford - 4:00 pm (FS1)

Colorado at UCLA - 4:30 pm (ABC)

Oregon State at Arizona - 7:30 pm (ESPN)

*****

Football:

WSU faces angry Oregon after Cougars suffer back-to-back losses

Here is a first look at Washington State’s road game against No. 9 Oregon on Saturday.

Washington State’s road tilt with Arizona State gets kickoff time, TV assignment

Washington State will be playing under the lights on Halloween weekend.

Washington State Faces No. 9 Oregon in Eugene on ABC

Washington State hits the road for a matchup at ninth-ranked Oregon in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

Pac-12 releases Oct. 28 college football times, TV assignment for Washington State-ASU

The Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off at home against Washington State on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

Soccer:

Three Cougar Freshmen Named to National 100

Three Washington State soccer freshmen student-athletes were named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Midseason Top 100 Freshmen list, released by the website last week.