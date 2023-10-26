WSU Soccer takes on Oregon State in Corvallis

Good morning, Coug fans!

Last Sunday, your favorite Washington State Soccer Seniors were celebrated before a tied game against Utah, and are now headed down to Corvallis to take on Oregon State University. They play tonight (10/26) at 7pm PT.

Our gal Ashley Davis was down at Lower Field, and grabbed some pics of the ceremony, and some great action shots of the game! Check them out.

Grid View Ashley Davis

The Beavers are 3-8-5 on their season, compared to your Cougs 9-5-2. Washington State has a leg up historically, with a 19-10-3 record, and have won five of the last meetings consecutively. If they win this game, it’ll be Coach Schulenberger’s 99th career victory! Cross your fingers.

Oregon State Forward McKenna Martinez has the team high for goals (5), and has a 0.068 shot percentage. She’ll likely be the name we hear the most during this game. Aidan Brown made an impact against Cal, with the first shot of the game, despite the outcome not ending in Oregon State’s favor, as they lost 3-0.

WSU has either won or tied each game since October 8th, and while they won’t be back home again this season, if you’re a Coug on the West Side like me, they’ll be at the bad place after this Oregon away series!

Down the road, the Cougs have University of Oregon on Sunday, 10/29 at 1pm, and close things out, Apple Cup style, against University of Washington on 11/3 at 7pm. I’m going to try to go to that!

But for tonight, it’s another battle of the besties. Go Cougs!