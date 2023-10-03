Magda Jehlárová named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Washington State middle backer Magda Jehlárová was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following the Cougs victories over Oregon State and #6 Oregon. This is the second award in three weeks for Jehlárová. The Cougs (14-1) jumped from #7 to #4 following the two wins.

Jehlárová finished with 22 kills, 11 blocks, and 4.3 points per set over the weekend. She finished the first match with 10 kills, 4 blocks, and 4.5 points per set on Friday in the victory over the Beavers. On Sunday against the Ducks, she finished with 7 blocks and 12 kills while averaging 4.1 points per set.

This is her 11th weekly award of her career which sets a new Pac-12 record for most awards won in a career. She takes the top spot from former Washington Husky Krista Vansant.

Jehlárová and the rest of the Cougs will look to continue their winning ways on Friday with a home match against California at 7:00 pm and then again on Sunday against #3 Stanford at noon. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

The upcoming match against the Cardinal will be their second top-5 matchup of the year and will look to have a different outcome this time after dropping all three sets to #4 Louisville. They are 4-1 against ranked opponents and have dropped just 4 sets outside of the 3 to Louisville back on August 26th.

Football:

A travel guide: Don’t pass on Washington State’s trip to the Rose Bowl and Pasadena this weekend

With the Pac-12 crumbling after this season, WSU embarks on its final trip to face UCLA as conference foes on Saturday at the venerable venue, which was modeled after New Haven’s Yale Bowl and opened in 1923. UCLA’s home stadium has a capacity of 91,136.

WSU’s home game against Arizona receives kickoff time, TV designation

The No. 13 Cougars’ home game against Arizona on Oct. 14 is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday morning.

No. 13 Cougars Head to Los Angeles for Saturday Matchup at UCLA

No. 13 Washington State heads to Los Angeles for a Saturday afternoon matchup at UCLA. Kickoff is set for Noon on the Pac-12 Network.

Volleyball:

Go Cougs! WSU volleyball ranked No. 4 in latest rankings

A lot of people are talking about the Washington State Cougars football team right now, but how about the WSU women’s volleyball team?