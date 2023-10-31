Washington State vs California kickoff time announced

Washington State’s final out-of-state road game this season against California on November 11th was announced for a 1:00 pm kickoff time on Monday. The game will be televised on ESPN 2 and will follow Tulsa at #21 Tulane which kicks off at 9:00 am. The Cougs will head to the Golden State one final time this season and take on the Bears in their week 11 matchup.

The Cougs, who just handed Arizona State their first conference win over the weekend and have now lost 4 straight will host Stanford this weekend before hitting the road and taking on the Bears.

The Bears have been through a tough schedule the past few weeks as they lost to #15 Oregon State 52-40, #16 Utah 34-14, and this past weekend #24 USC 50-49. This coming weekend they are set to hit the road and take on #6 Oregon making the Ducks their 5th ranked opponent in 6 weeks.

Redshirt Freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza has taken over the starting role for the Bears the past few weeks and kept them in a lot of games. Ben Finley and Sam Jackson V started out the season as the two main quarterbacks for the Bears before Mendoza stepped in ahead of their matchup with Oregon State a few weeks ago. He has tallied 648 yards while completing 56 of his 88 passing attempts over the past 3 weeks. He has thrown 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions to go along with his 101 yards on the ground and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Sophomore Jadyn Ott has led the charge on the ground for the Bears this season and has 784 yards on his 125 attempts and 8 touchdowns so far. Jeremiah Hunter and Taj Davis have been the main receivers, each hauling in 30 receptions or more and 3 or more touchdowns each.

The rest of the Pac-12 schedule for week 11 is as follows:

Arizona @ Colorado - 11:00 am (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford @ Oregon State - 2:30 pm (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State @ UCLA - 6:00 pm (Pac-12 Network)

USC at Oregon and Utah at Washington kickoff times will be announced in the coming days.

*****

Football:

Cougars Return to Gesa Field, host Stanford Saturday Night

Washington State returns to Gesa Field after two weeks on the road to host Stanford Saturday night at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

Washington State’s road test against Cal gets kickoff time, TV designation

WSU’s road game against Cal on Nov. 11 will kick at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

Jake Dickert will be ‘heavily’ involved with Washington State defense in Week 10

The Cougars have lost 4 straight games after starting the year 4-0. The Cougars’ defense is allowing 36.3 points per game over the 4-game losing streak, and they have given up more than 150 yards rushing 6 weeks in a row.

WSU’s Smith-Wade, Watson both questionable for home game against Stanford

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who missed his team’s loss to Arizona State over the weekend with a soft-tissue injury, remains day-to-day, head coach Jake Dickert said Monday.