Apple Cup kickoff time announced

For possibly (unlikely) the last time, Washington State and Washington will kick off the Apple Cup. A tradition that has been ongoing since November 30th, 1900 will come down to two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum this season.

The Cougs started out hot, beating two ranked teams within the first four weeks before losing their next 6. While Washington is ranked #5 and is 9-0 on the season.

The Cougs, who just lost to California 49-32 will face Colorado on Friday for their final home game of the season. The Buffs have lost 6 of their last 7 and will also be fighting to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive.

Washington on the other hand has somehow found a way to win a lot of ugly games lately. Of their last 6 games, 4 have been decided by one score. The two games that weren’t decided by one score had touchdowns scored in the final couple of minutes to push their lead 9 and 10 respectively. The Huskies will head to Corvallis to take on Oregon State on Saturday.

While most of the recent Apple Cup games were held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, this one comes on a Saturday. The game is scheduled for kickoff at 1:00 and will be televised on Fox.

The rest of the Pac-12 Week 13 slate is as follows:

Oregon vs Oregon State - Friday 5:30 (Fox)

Stanford vs Notre Dame - 4:00 pm (Pac-12 Network)

UCLA vs California - 7:30 (ESPN)

The Arizona State vs Arizona game and Utah vs Colorado games will be announced sometime this week.

*****

Football:

Simon Samarzich named 2023 Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist

Washington State long snapper Simon Samarzich was named a Patrick Mannelly Award Semifinalist, Bernies Book Bank announced Monday.

Cougars Host Colorado Friday Night on FS1

Washington State hosts Colorado Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

WSU prepares to honor seniors in final home game Friday night against Colorado

The Cougs hope to snap their six-game losing streak while the Buffs look to snap a four-game losing streak.

2024 ATH Trae Davis decommits from Washington State

Troup (Texas) three-star athlete Trae Davis has decommitted from Washington State. He was pledged to the Cougars since Sept. 27.

Apple Cup finale — at least as a conference game — gets kickoff time, TV assignment

Washington State may not know which conference it’ll be playing in next season, but now it knows what time its last game in the Pac-12 will kick off.

WSU offensive linemen Konner Gomness, Ma’ake Fifita forgoing extra year of eligibility

Ahead of Friday night’s game against Colorado, Washington State will be honoring a few more seniors than expected.