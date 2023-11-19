WSU announces Apple Cup will live on with five year agreement

Five days before many believed the Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies may be playing in their last Apple Cup for the foreseeable future, the teams announced that the rivalry will continue through at least 2028.

Next years game will be a “neutral” site game in Seattle at Lumen Field, which will flip the traditional odd/even year host venues. Pullman will now be the host for the odd years in 2025 and 2027 and Husky Stadium hosting the even year games in 2026 and 2028.

“The Apple Cup is one of the oldest and most renowned rivalries in all of collegiate athletics,” Kirk Schulz said in a statement. “For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans.”

The 2024 Apple Cup will either be played on September 14, October 19 or November 23 as those are the currently open dates for Washington on their schedule. The Oregon Ducks have already filled the final week slot for Washington in 2024 that used to be occupied by the Apple Cup.