Photo Gallery: WSU Football beats down Colorado

GOOD EVENING, COUG FANS!

Washington State University positively demolished the Colorado Buffaloes at home on senior night.

We won a football game!! On a Friday!! In case you missed it, you can read all about it here.

Our talented friend Jack Ellis was on the sidelines, and has all the action shots you might have missed, along with a few shots of some classic Coug moments, empty Fireball shooters, and the main event: Sad Deion.

Take a look below!

I asked Jack what he noticed most about this game, and he talked about how excellent and rowdy the crowd was- notably better than most Friday-before-Thanksgiving games. The amount of Fireball shooters couldn’t be qualified in numbers mere mortals could understand. The students kept ‘em coming all game!

It was such a wonderful way to celebrate our seniors. While they aren’t done yet (one more game this season), it was the perfect way to end their careers at home.

Go Cougs!