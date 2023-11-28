For the 8th consecutive year, the Washington State volleyball team will play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The 11th ranked Cougs were named a 4th seed in the Pittsburgh Regional on Sunday and will host the first two rounds this coming weekend.

First up for the Cougs is Grand Canyon on Friday at 7:00 pm in Bohler Gym. Grand Canyon is coming off of a WAC Championship and a 23-7 season. If the Cougs can pull off the victory on Friday, they will then host the winner of Pepperdine (19-8) vs #5 Dayton (31-2) on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

The third and fourth rounds will be held the following weekend, December 7th and 9th, at a different location with the semi-finals and and championship being played at South Florida.

Following a season that saw the Cougs go 24-7 with 6 wins over ranked opponents, head coach Jen Greeny has the Cougs hosting postseason play for the first time since 2018. That 2018 run earned the Cougs a trip to the Sweet 16 after victories over Northern Arizona and Tennessee.

Joining the Cougs in the tournament is Stanford (1-seed), Oregon (2-seed), Arizona State (5-seed) and USC (8-seed) with USC being in the same side of the bracket as the Cougs. The rest will all be on the other side of the bracket.

To view the entire bracket, click here.

*****

Volleyball:

NCAA Tournament returns to Bohler Gym, Cougs earn No. 4 seed

No. 11 Washington State (24-7) will host the first two rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the Cougars were selected for an eighth consecutive NCAA postseason as a No. 4 seed which was announced by the NCAA women’s volleyball committee Sunday night.

Stanford earns No. 2 national seed as 5 Pac-12 women’s volleyball teams selected to 2023 NCAA Tournament

Washington State is the No. 4 seed in the Pittsburgh Regional and will play its first and second round matches in Pullman on Friday and Saturday.