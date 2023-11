Good morning, Coug fans!

Are you getting excited for tonights Washington State game, as they take on Cal Poly tonight at 4pm PT? We are!

To get you properly excited before you tune in on the live stream here, we’ve got some preseason action shots from the one and only Ashley Davis! Check em out!

Grid View Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Basketball season is upon us. Get hype.

Go Cougs!