Magda Jehlářová and Karly Basham join the ranks as the two newest #ProCougs

Good evening, Coug fans!

Two of our incredible Washington State Volleyball players participated in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation collegiate player draft- our very own Magda Jehlářová and Karly Basham.

Jehlářová was tapped second, going originally to the San Diego Mojo, but was then traded to the Atlanta Vibe! Click here for the official team website.

Basham was called as the 32nd pick by the Grand Rapids Rise! Click here for the official team website.

In case you’re wondering, this is the birth of this new Pro Volleyball Federation league. It’s designed to be the premier women’s volleyball league in North America, with seven teams (so far- where do I start the campaign to bring one to Seattle? Asking for a friend...) kicking off in 2024, playing in major league arenas across the country. There are teams in Atlanta, San Diego, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Vegas, Omaha and Orlando.

It’s no secret that Jehlářová had a historic final season at WSU, earning five consecutive Pac-12 First-Team honors (the only player in P12 history to do so), along with leading WSU’s program in block assists (624), single-season record for hitting percentage (.424), and career hitting percentage (.384).

Basham had 113 aces in her career at Washington State, and also proved to be an incredible asset with 1424 career digs.

Magda is headed to the



Help us welcome her to the team #AtlantaVibe | @WSUCougarsVB pic.twitter.com/HRZxSu4Dpb — AtlantaVibeVB (@AtlantaVibeVB) December 11, 2023

Grand Rapids hasn’t tweeted about Karly yet, but to express my pride and enthusiasm please enjoy this photo the amazing Ashley Davis took of her doing Dubs Down.

Congrats, Magda and Karly! We couldn’t be more proud! But remember, wherever you go- you can always find a way back home.

Go Cougs!