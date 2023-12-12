Myles Rice named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week once again

After being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week last week, Myles Rice takes home the hardware once again this week. The Columbia, South Carolina native is the first Coug to win consecutive awards since the 2021-22 season when Mouhamed Gueye was named Freshman of the Week the final two weeks of the season. Over the first 9 games this season, Rice has put up double digits in 7 of them.

On Wednesday in the 86-49 win over UC Riverside, Rice finished with 8 points in his 23 minutes of action. He went 3 of 9 from the field with 4 assists, 2 steals, a rebound and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line. There was not much of a need for Rice in this one as they jumped to a 34-6 lead with 6:48 left in the first half. and never looked back.

On Sunday against Grambling State, Rice put up 14 points in the 83-65 victory. He went 5 of 13 from the field including going 3 of 4 from the line. He added 7 assists, 7 steals, and 1 block in the win. The 7 steals is the most by a Coug in four years and was one shy from the all-time school record.

Rice and the Cougs will look to continue this hot start this weekend against Santa Clara in Phoenix, Arizona at the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Tip off is scheduled for 11:00 am and will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks. They will then get a bit of a break before playing Boise State in Spokane next week at the Numerica Holiday Hoops 2023.

Basketball:

Volleyball:

Jehlárová selected No. 2 overall, Basham goes in fifth round of inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation college draft

Washington State volleyball fifth-year senior Magda Jehlářová was selected No. 2 overall by the San Diego Mojo in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation collegiate player draft as announced by the league following its inaugural college player draft Monday. Her back row teammate, fifth-year senior libero Karly Basham, was later selected with the No. 32 overall pick — the fourth pick of the fifth round — by the Grand Rapids Rise.

Soccer:

Bridget Rieken Named CSC Academic All-Region

Washington State soccer senior Bridget Rieken was named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced in late November. Rieken completed her Cougar career with 87 career matches played and 84 career starts.

Football:

WSU cornerback Chau Smith-Wade declares for NFL draft

The Washington State cornerback announced as much on Sunday, sharing on social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft, ending his four-year WSU career.