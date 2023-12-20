Jen Greeny leaving Washington State for West Virginia

Jen Greeny will be leaving the Washington State volleyball program to take the head coach job at West Virginia. The Mountaineers announced the hire on their Twitter on Wednesday morning.

We are excited to announce that we have named Jen Greeny as our fifth head coach in program history!



Welcome to Almost Heaven, @jagreeny!



https://t.co/E9AXEtptUy#HailWV pic.twitter.com/HCRGcShbeO — WVU Volleyball (@WVUVolleyball) December 20, 2023

Greeny leaves Pullman after spending four seasons as a player (1995-1998), five more as an assistant coach (2000-2004) and the past 13 as the head coach. Under her leadership, WSU’s volleyball program had been transformed into one of the best in the nation. Eight-straight NCAA tournament appearances, two Sweet 16 appearances and the Cougs have finished in the top five in the Pac-12 standings each of the past six seasons. She was honored as the Pac-12 Coach of the Year twice in 2016 and 2021.

In 2023, Greeny led the Cougs to a 26-8 record — 14-6 in conference — and a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first two rounds at Bohler Gym. The Cougars were bounced in the Sweet 16 by Pitt.

Pat Chun released the following statement on Twitter.

We wish Greeny the best of luck at West Virginia and thank her for all her contributions to WSU.