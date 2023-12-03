No. 10 Washington State volleyball gears up for Sweet Sixteen

Good morning, Coug fans!

Happy Sunday! This was a big weekend for your Washington State Volleyball team. On Friday, they swept their NCAA Tournament opener, winning all three sets against Grand Canyon. More on that game here!

We’ve got all the pics from the exciting opener below, courtesy of the amazing Ashley Davis, but first- last night the Cougs took down Dayton 3-1, and are preparing for their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2018.

Magda Jehlarova, as expected, showed out with ten blocks and fifteen kills, with no errors as well. Dayton managed to win the third set 25-20, but the Cougs came back in the fourth, winning it 25-16.

You can check out the highlights here! See if you can spot our friend Craig Powers! He’s in a photo below as well...

As previously mentioned, volleyball will advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The game will play on December 7th, at 2:30 pm! They'll face off against Pitt- the Panthers are a first seed, and went 27-4, 16-2 in the ACC. They took down USC (yay?), and this will be their fourth consecutive appearance in the Sweet Sixteen. Unfortunately, Pitt will have a home court advantage.

A name to keep an eye out for would be their junior setter Rachel Fairbanks. Against the Trojans, she had a double double, with 41 assists and 10 digs. She’s been named ACC Setter of the Week, Pre-Season ACC All-Team, and was Volleyballmag.com’s 4th Team All-American in 2022.

Another name we might be seeing a lot of is Olivia Babkok. She leads the team in points, averaging 4.53 per set.

Go Cougs!