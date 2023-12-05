Myles Rice named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Washington State freshman Myles Rice was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. The 6’3” guard from South Carolina scored 47 points during the two wins and has been one of the nations top freshman this season.

In last Monday’s 82-72 victory over Eastern Washington, Rice went 9 of 15 from the field including 6 of 8 from deep. He put up a team high 28 points and added 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in the victory.

He continued his success on Saturday in the 71-61 victory over Portland State when he dropped 19. He went 7 of 14 from the field and 5-5 from the line while adding 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.

Rice joined the Cougs in 2021 as a top-50 point guard in the country and took a redshirt year. He then took a medical redshirt and missed last year while undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now with his cancer in remission, Rice has been leading the Cougs to a 6-1 record so far and averages a team high 17.4 points per game. His 17.4 points per game is fifth best in the conference and is one of two freshman with multiple 20-point games this season.

Rice and the rest of the Cougs will look to continue the success this week as they get ready to host UC Riverside on Wednesday at 7:00 pm in Bohler and Grambling State Sunday at 5:00 pm. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

