Brennan Jackson earns second team All-Pac-12, four more Cougars earn honorable mention nods

For one final time as a twelve team conference, the Pac-12 has announced their year-end awards, and five WSU players picked up postseason honors. That list was led by edge Brennan Jackson, who was named second team all-conference. Jackson’s roommate Ron Stone Jr. led the way for the program’s quartet of honorable mention honors, alongside safety Jaden Hicks, receiver Lincoln Victor and quarterback Cameron Ward.

For Jackson, it’s the fourth All-Pac-12 honor of his career and the second season in a row earning a second team nod. The defensive star finished in the top-five conference wide with 12.5 tackles for loss (fourth in the Pac-12), 8.5 sacks (fourth in the Pac-12), three fumble returns for TD (first in the FBS) and four fumble recoveries (tied for first in the FBS). The fifth-year grad student finishes his Washington State career with a total of 164 tackles, 20 sacks and 34.5 TFL.

Meanwhile, fellow defensive lineman Stone Jr. is also making a repeat appearance on the all-conference team, getting the nod for the third time in his career. He finished the season with 59 tackles while also recording 14 quarterback hits. Stone was also named Pac-12 defensive player of the week and Nagurski Trophy National Player of the Week following a stellar performance against Wisconsin that included a pair of strip sacks in WSU’s victory over the Badgers.

Keeping it on the defensive side, Hicks picked up his first career all-conference honorable mention nod. The sophomore finished the season on a high note, picking up a sack and an interception in WSU’s Apple Cup finale. He finished the year with 79 total tackles (seventh in the Pac-12) and six TFL.

On the offensive side, the honorable mention honor is the second career nod for Victor, who was named an honorable mention all-purpose player in 2021. The senior was WSU’s go-to receiver this season, and the stats tell that tale. He recorded a Pac-12 best 89 receptions (the third-most in WSU single-season history) along with 860 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also set a WSU single-game record with 16 catches in a week 8 game at Oregon.

Last, but not least, Ward picks up All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors in his final season as WSU’s quarterback. In his second season in Pullman, Ward racked up a Pac-12 best 323 completions and also posted 311.3 passing yards per game (fourth in the FBS). He also surpassed 300 passing yards in seven games this season. Last week, Ward announced his intention to enter the transfer portal while also exploring potential opportunities with the NFL.

On Monday, the Pac-12 also announced their conference awards. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu was named defensive player of the year while Washington’s Kalen DeBoer was named Pac-12 coach of the year.

Five Earn All-Pac-12 Honors, Jackson Named to Second Team - Washington State University Athletics

Five Washington State Cougars earned 2023 All-Pac-12 Conference honors led by edge Brennan Jackson's selection to the second team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

On All-Pac-12 teams, WSU edge Brennan Jackson makes second team, among four other WSU honorees | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Like he did during much of his swan song season at Washington State, edge rusher Brennan Jackson led the Cougars in the All-Pac-12 awards.

More Links

No. 21 Cougars Top South Dakota State, 69-64 - Washington State University Athletics

Cougars Roll Past Jackrabbits, 69-64

No. 21 Washington State women hold off South Dakota State 69-64 | The Spokesman-Review

The Washington State women’s basketball team never trailed Tuesday in a challenging nonconference road game.

Cougs in the NFL 2023: Week 13 - Washington State University Athletics

How the Cougs fared in the NFL week 13 of the 2023 season.

What Oregon State and Washington State's agreement with Mountain West means moving forward - ESPN

We break down how Oregon State and Washington State got to this point and what the future holds for both programs.

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes | AP News

NCAA President Charlie Baker says he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I athletics where highly resourced schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year.