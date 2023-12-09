Piecing together WSU’s 2024 football schedule

With the demise of the Pac-12, our beloved Washington State Cougars are scrambling to fill a football schedule for the 2024 season, as well as seasons beyond. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: the 2024 schedule is priority no. 1.

While acknowledging that Pat Chun and the rest of the WSU brass that are responsible for such things may already have a schedule locked down, pleebs like you and I are still in the dark on these kinds of exercises.

So, we’re left to do what people on the internet do best: speculate!

What is public is that WSU (and Oregon State) will, per an agreement with the Mountain West, play six games against MWC schools and one against each other. WSU will also play a September Apple Cup in Seattle.

Here’s What We Know

WSU already has 2024 scheduled games against:

Portland State (home)

San Diego State (away)

Washington (away)

San Jose State (home)

Oregon State (Corvallis, I think?)

You’ll notice the two MWC foes already scheduled (San Diego State and San Jose State). Those games won’t count as the six Mountain West games. That means WSU needs to find six more games against the Mountain West and one other non-conference game.

One of those six Mountain West games will be Boise State, according to this report citing the Boise State athletic director. The date and location are TBD.

Here’s What We Think We Know

WSU will host Texas Tech, according to John Canzano. This would be a big get - a Power 5 team in Pullman. Pat Chun wouldn’t confirm it to The Spokesman-Review, and it sounds like some calendar shuffling needs to take place.

Here’s What We Don’t Know

The rest of WSU’s 2024 schedule.

Clearly, some logistics need to be ironed out for not only WSU, but Oregon State and the 12 Mountain West Schools. When the schedule is officially released, you can all start planning your road games, and saving your money for a potential trip to Las Vegas to play UNLV. Stay tuned!