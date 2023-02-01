Leger-Walker named finalist for Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award

It’s been a week to remember for the Washington State women’s basketball team. On Friday and Sunday, the team capped off a road sweep of the Arizona schools, their first in ten seasons. On Monday, head coach Kamie Ethridge earned a national honor as ESPN’s women’s basketball coach of the week. Then, on Tuesday, the train kept rolling.

WSU’s star Charlisse Leger-Walker has been named a finalist for the Anne Meyers-Drysdale Award. The honor is given to the top shooting guard in the nation each season and was recently narrowed down to ten finalists. This is the second time in her storied career that Leger-Walker has been named a top-ten finalist for the award.

Leger-Walker is putting together another fabulous season for the Cougs this season. The junior is averaging 19.2 points and nearly 5 assists per game. She is one of just two power 5 conference players, alongside Iowa star Caitlin Clark, to rank inside the top two within their conference in both points and assists. She has also solidified her case as one of the most valuable players for their team in the nation. WSU is 15-2 this season with Leger-Walker in the lineup, leading her team to two road wins over top-25 teams. Without Leger-Walker in the lineup, the Cougs are 0-4.

Leger-Walker has shot a career-best 42.6 percent from the floor this season, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. She is also the only player on any power 5 conference team to have recorded both a 35-point and 40-point scoring performance this season.

Leger-Walker is one of just two Pac-12 representatives on the list of top-10 finalists alongside UCLA’s Charisma Osborne. The finalists will be narrowed down to a top-5 later this season before a winner is announced during Final Four week. In the meantime, she’ll look to help her team keep their momentum going as the Bay Area schools make the trip to Pullman. It all starts Friday night as the Cougs continue their quest to end one of the most infamous streaks in program history and pick up their first ever win over Stanford. Tip-off against the 2nd ranked Cardinal is set for 7 p.m. with TV coverage exclusively on Pac-12 Bay Area (apparently).

