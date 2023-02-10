Tune into Rivalry Weekend: a playlist for WSU vs UW

Good morning, Coug fans!

By the time you read this, I’ll likely either be on a plane or in the Seattle airport as I make my journey to the promised land. This weekend, your Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team takes on the University of Washington Huskies at home for the first round of the Apple Cup series, and I’ll be there! My good pal Bryce turned 21 this past Wednesday, and we figured there’d be no better way to ring in the birthday than with a win against UW, right? Here’s hoping!

However, that's not why I gathered you all here today.

I gathered you here because I have made you all a playlist! It’s designed to get you in the mood for Apple Cup weekend. I hope you like it, I’ve attached it here - BUT! Let’s go through why I chose the songs. They are in no particular order, so feel free to shuffle! Also, it’s on Spotify- sorry to any Apple Music / Amazon Music users.

Up first, thank u, next by Ariana Grande.

Well, this one should be obvious, but in case it isn’t- this was my breakup anthem circa early 2019. It teaches us the importance of going with grace, being thankful for everything you learned from your ex, but also accepting that you’re better apart. I wonder who that could be referencing?

Next: We Are The Champions by Queen.

This one is just the mentality you need before going into any contest, but especially one against your rival.

Headlines by Drake

If a lot of you haven’t heard this, that’s fine. However, it’s a song that celebrates success. This one is more on brand for the athletes, it talks about not denying ones own talent. “You know good and well that you don’t want a problem like that” represents ones opponents being intimidated by the level of talent the object of the song (in this scenario, it’s us- but usually it’s Drake) possesses. Good stuff!

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee

I put this in there for us, the fans. It’s more a message of encouragement. Please don’t break my heart tomorrow!

Don’t Bring Me Down by Electric Light Orchestra

We’re bringing the mood back up! No one can bring us down. Yes, UW might be the “fancier” school, but that doesn’t matter! What matters is how we play as a team. Keep your heads up, fellas.

Semi-Charmed Life by Third Eye Blind

This song makes me feel like I’m in a coming of age movie, and I’m about to tackle any challenge the plot throws at me. I would like to send that energy along to all of you. Take a minute, strut down the hallway to this song, and just feel like you can conquer anything.

Misery Business by Paramore

Whatever makes you brag, but we got ‘em where we want em now! I’m paraphrasing, but I’m hoping we’ll all have this energy during the game.

Ohio Is For Lovers by Hawthorne Heights

I am finding any way I can to honor Craig Powers, who is gone but not forgotten (in Costa Rica so he can’t hang out with me). I really don’t know if I can make it on my own, Craig, because you are in Costa Rica.

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

This team and their entire fanbase is trouble. We knew that. It’s not a surprise. Trouble, trouble, trouble.

Bad Blood by Taylor Swift

Another song possibly referencing a certain former player.

We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Okay this is the LAST reference I’ll make I promise!

Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

I’m not saying I see trouble on the way, but I’m not not saying it. I hope we get our things together and are quite prepared to NOT die, but work very very hard to win a game! Looks like we’re in for nasty weather.

Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac

I lied, there’s one more Noah reference.

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, and Dave Stewart

Fun fact, this song brings good luck into my life every time I hear it. It’s science. So it’s going on this playlist.

Cruel To Be Kind by Letters To Cleo

This is another one that makes me feel like I’m in a coming of age movie, and I can do anything. Plus, the premise of almost every single rivalry article I write is being cruel to be kind, it’s a very good sign. So this one was a no brainer.

Hit Me With Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar

I just got in a groove with the past few songs, I can’t apologize for it. But why don’t you hit us with your best shot, Huskies? Fire away.

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) by Billy Joel

I asked my coworker Monica what she would listen to if she wanted to hype herself up to face her greatest rival, and this is what she said. I agree.

Back Home by Andy Grammer

Duh!

Black Betty by Ram Jam

This is my ULTIMATE hype jam. It makes me feel like I could flip a car. I feel like I’m the Incredible Hulk when I listen to this song. If my friends ask me to go out to the bars, I listen to this song while I do my makeup. When I’m in a pinch and I need to get pumped up, this song is my answer. It’s everything to me. So it’s on the playlist.

That Don’t Impress Me Much by Shania Twain

We’ve simply gotta go into this matchup knowing the other team just isn’t that special. This is any other team, any other game, and we don’t care. We’ve got it all.

Kill Bill by SZA

She’s my fave lately, and this song is all about murdering your deceitful ex boyfriend. So why not throw it in here?

Well, I hope you enjoy the playlist and I hope it gets you excited for tomorrow! Go Cougs!!!