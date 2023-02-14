Five Cougs make XFL opening day rosters

While the NFL may have ended over the past weekend, the XFL is getting ready to kick off on Saturday. After failing to have a successful reboot in 2020 due to Covid, the league will make its return once again in hopes to be successful. Five former Cougs were named to opening day rosters and will look to continue their careers.

The initial draft took place in November and consisted of seven phases. Quarterbacks, offensive skill players, defensive backs, defensive front seven, offensive lineman, special teams, and an open draft for anyone left. An additional supplemental draft was held on January 1st for those that had contracts with other leagues and were unavailable during the initial draft.

Of the eight teams, Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, and the Vegas Vipers all signed Cougs to their opening day rosters.

Brandon Arconado was taken in the fourth round of the skill player draft to the Arlington Renegades. The receiver played three seasons for the Cougs and finished with 82 receptions for 1,182 yards and hauled in 8 touchdowns.

The Houston Roughnecks are the only team to sign two Cougs as they got running back Max Borghi in the sixth round of the skill draft and Travell Harris in the fourth round of the open draft. Borghi finished his career with 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground as well as 156 catches for 1,134 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. He made stops in Indianapolis, Denver, and Pittsburgh on the practice squad or as an offseason addition this past year. Harris finished with 179 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four years. He added 3 more rushing touchdowns on his 8 carries.

Offensive tackle Liam Ryan was also signed in the third round of the supplemental draft by the DC Defenders after spending 6 years at Washington State and on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive tackle appeared in 45 games for the Cougs.

Defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao was signed in the second round of the supplemental draft by the Vegas Vipers. He was at Washington State from 2012 to 2015 where he recorded 83 tackles, 7 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 19 tackles for a loss. He spent time as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers before spending last year with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL. He became a Superbowl champion and recorded 27 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble during his time in the NFL.

The XFL begins this weekend with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. All games this weekend will be televised on ESPN or ABC.

