Jonah Advincula named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Washington State outfielder Jonah Advincula was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Cougs to a 4-0 start on the season. Originally from Santa Clara, California, the junior transfer from Redlands University impressed in his first week in the Pac-12.

The 4-0 start is the best start since 2010, a season that ended in the NCAA Regional Final and a 37-22 record.

Advincula went 8-16 over the weekend and notched two doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBI’s, three stolen bases, and scored four times. This is nothing new for him as last season he hit .430 and had three doubles, five triples, and 17 home runs while striking out just 9 times in the 39 games he played for Redlands.

The Cougs bats were hot all weekend and started the season with a 7-0 victory over Villanova. They then exploded for 39 runs on Saturday in a double header. In the first game against UC Riverside, Advincula went 4-5 with a double, a triple, two homeruns, a walk, and a stolen base in the 17-4 victory. In the 22-7 victory over Villanova later that day he went 1-4 with 3 RBI’s and was hit by a pitch twice. Sunday’s 8-6 victory over UC Riverside included going 3-5 with a double and two RBI’s.

Advincula and the Cougs will look to keep up the hot start this weekend at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego that begins on Friday with a matchup against UC Irvine, they will then play San Diego State on Saturday and UC San Diego on Sunday. They will wrap things up against UNLV on Monday before returning home for their home opener the following weekend against Southern Indiana.

Baseball:

Basketball:

A Grip on Sports: It’s one of those years that could have been – and might still be – for the Cougars

Sure, they don’t win every game, but WSU has won enough recently – including Sunday’s 68-65 decision over mercurial Oregon in Beasley – to show everyone what might have been.

Pac-12:

Pac-12 expansion prediction: San Diego State, SMU, Mountain West makeover for conference

College conference realignment and expansion speculation is swirling once again. And a lot of the chatter involves the future of the Pac-12 Conference. What will that future look like?

Swimming:

Freshman Emily Lundgren Makes a Splash During the Season

The Washington State swim team just competed in their last regular season meet of the 2022-2023 season and are gearing up for the Pac-12 tournament at the end of the month. There were several strong performances all year, but one freshman has already made a splash in the program.

COUGARS GEAR UP FOR THE PAC-12 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Washington State Women’s Swimming team is diving into the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championships beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way Washington. The Cougs will swim all day Wednesday through Sunday and go head-to-head with Arizona, Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC, and Utah. On the last day of the conference, the swimmers with the best times from the seven teams will compete in the Pac-12 Last Chance.

Golf:

Jaden Cantafio Leads WSU on First Day at The Prestige

Junior Jaden Cantafio fired an even-par 71 to lead Washington State Men’s Golf during the first round of play at The Prestige, Monday on the par 71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West. As a team, the Cougars finished the first round at 9-over, 293, alone in 14th place in the 24-team field.