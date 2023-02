Good afternoon, Coug fans!

The amazing Ashley Davis has done it again! We still aren’t over the Washington State women’s sweep of the Oregon schools- so walk down memory lane and get excited for tonight!

In case you didn’t know, there’s still tourney talk, and our friend Nate breaks it down here!

Grid View Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Ashley Davis

Go Cougs!