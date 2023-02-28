Washington State baseball capped off a 5-run comeback on Monday with a 10-9 victory over UNLV. Head coach Brian Green has the team off to a hot start this season and sit at 7-1 before they have even played a game at home. During the Tony Gwynn Legacy this past weekend in San Diego, they dropped their first game against UC Irvine 8-3 before rattling off three wins to finish the weekend. A 14-1 victory over San Diego State, 3-2 victory over UC San Diego and capped the weekend off on Monday.

The Cougs started off the game with three singles before Greg Fuchs snuck one through the left side to score the first run of the game. Jacob McKeon brought in two more in the second inning with a 3-2, 2-out double.

The Rebels got on the board with two in the second inning before having a field day in the third and putting up 7 runs on 5 hits and left two on base. They would only have two more hits the rest of the game as they struggled with the Cougs bullpen.

The Cougs answered with a 3-run 4th inning and a 2-run 6th inning to tie it up at 9. Jonah Advincula broke the tie in the 7th inning with a fielders choice to secure the win.

Ryan Orr gets credit for the win after throwing 2.1 innings and giving up just one hit. Caden Kaelber shut the door striking out 4 of the 5 batters he faced in the 8th and 9th innings to get the save.

Advincula, McKeon, Cam Magee, and Jake Harvey all finished with multiple hits each.

The Cougs have their home opener scheduled for Friday with a three-game series against Southern Indiana at 4:05 at Bailey-Brayton Field. They will pick up Saturday at 2:05 and Sunday at 1:05. All games will be streamed on the Washington State website.

Baseball:

Football:

Cougars Announce 2023 Spring Football Practice Schedule

The Washington State University football team will begin its spring practice schedule, Tuesday, March 21, the first of 15 practice dates that conclude April 22 with the annual Crimson and Gray Game at Gesa Field. Additionally, Washington State will hold its Pro Day Monday, March 28 at 11 a.m. on Rogers Field

Basketball:

Cougs open the Pac-12 Tournament this Wednesday in Las Vegas

Washington State will begin its run at the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament this Wednesday, March 1, as the No. 7-seeded Cougars are set to take on No. 10-seed California in Las Vegas.

Klay Thompson Has a Lesser Known Connection with Dennis Rodman’s Son, Mother Reveals in an Emotional Moment

Continuing his dad’s path, DJ Rodman, the middle child of the 5x NBA champion, has shown his worth in basketball. The young forward, who represents the Washington State Cougars, dapped up with the Warriors star Klay Thompson in a recent game.

Volleyball:

Locally: Former Washington State volleyball standout Sarah Silvernail to be inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

The Pac-12 Conference has announced the 2023 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the 2023 class will be the first all-female class inducted into the Hall of Honor.