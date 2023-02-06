Photo Gallery: WSU takes on the Bay

Good afternoon, Coug fans!
Our friend Ashley has done it again. This past weekend, your Washington State Women’s basketball took on Stanford on Friday, and Cal yesterday. The results were a bit of a mixed bag (71-38 loss against Stanford, 70-60 win against Cal), but the pictures are worth a thousand words!
- Ashley Davis
After the Cal game, WSU got to participate in a little autograph session with fans. There are some gems captured in there as well, and it really reminds us of the most fun parts of being a fan!
Enjoy the pics, and get ready for the roadtrip to the mountains this weekend, kicking off against Colorado on Friday. Go Cougs!
