Kamie Ethridge gets 150th career win as head coach with victory over California

Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge notched her 150th career win as a head coach on Sunday in the Cougars’ 70-60 victory over California. The victory over the Bears came a few days after losing to #2 Stanford on Friday. It is the fifth straight victory over the Bears.

After trailing 28-26 at half, the Cougs used a 13-point third quarter by Charlisse Leger-Walker to help give them the win. She finished with 25-points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Tara Wallack was the only other Coug to finish in double digits as she notched 10-points and 4 rebounds. As a team, they out-rebounded the Bears 37-26 and also finished with 10 more points in the paint.

Prior to being named the Cougars head coach in 2018, Ethridge spent four seasons at Northern Colorado where she went 83-44. Her 67 victories (and counting) in her first five years as the head coach is a program record. She is fourth in all-time victories behind Harold Rhodes (194), Sue Durrant (134), and June Daugherty (130)

Ethridge and the Cougs will look to finish the season strong in their final 6 games beginning this weekend when they head to Utah to take on the Utes on Friday at 6:00 pm and then to Colorado on Sunday at 11:00 am.

