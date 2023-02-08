Charlisse Leger-Walker named to Naismith Trophy midseason watch list

Just one week after earning a spot on the Anne Meyers-Drysdale midseason top-ten finalist list, WSU’s superstar Charlisse Leger-Walker his picked up another award honor.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced their midseason watch list for the (Jersey Mike’s) Naismith Trophy. The honor is given to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player each season and it’s the first time Leger-Walker has earned the midseason nod.

As we’ve talked about plenty of times before, the junior guard is the heart of Washington State’s greatest run in program history and this season the New Zealand native has been on another level. Leger-Walker is averaging nearly 19 points and 5 assists per game. She is one of just two players in a power conference to rank inside the top two in their conference in both of those categories. Leger-Walker has helped WSU to two road wins over top-25 teams over the last month and has led the Cougs to a 16-3 record when she has been in the lineup (the team is 0-4 when she’s been out of the lineup this season).

In addition to those numbers, Leger-Walker became just the second WSU player ever to score 40 points in a game in the NCAA era earlier this season in a game at Washington in December. She is one of just 13 DI players this season to reach that point total in a contest. At one point this season, Leger-Walker had a stretch of 17-straight-games where she finished with double figures in the scoring column. In her career, the junior now ranks fifth in program history with 153 made 3-pointers and her 1,295 career points is 11th most in school history.

In addition to Leger-Walker’s two midseason watch list honors, senior Bella Murekatete is also a top-10 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award given to the top center in the nation.

The Naismith award watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists next month before being whittled down to just four finalists on March 21. The winner will be announced on March 29, during the lead up to the Final Four.

