Leger-Walker headlines All-Pac-12 postseason awards for WSU

After yet another record breaking season, WSU junior Charlisse Leger-Walker earned an All-Pac-12 selection in the conference’s postseason awards announced on Tuesday. The league’s coaches selected the guard to the team for the third time in her storied career. She also picked up an All-Pac-12 defensive team honorable mention nod for the first time ever.

The headliner for WSU was, of course, Leger-Walker. With the selection, the junior joins WSU’s all-time leading scorer Borislava Hristova as the only players in program history to earn the honor three times in their career.

Leger-Walker not only led the Cougs in scoring this season, she also led WSU in assists, averaging 18 and 4.4 per game respectively. Those averages place her third league-wide in points and second in assists. The New Zealand native is also one of just two power five conference players to rank inside the top-three in their conference in those two categories this season. She was also able to light up the scoreboard multiple times this season, scoring 20+ points in nine games and setting a new career high with a 40-point night at UW back in December.

In addition to WSU’s leading scorer, two of her teammates also picked up selections. Senior Bella Murekatete picked up her first All-Pac-12 honorable mention nod while freshman Astera Tuhina was named an All-Pac-12 freshman team honorable mention selection.

The honor is the second for Murekatete in her career, after earning co-most improved player last season. The native of Rwanda set new career-highs in both points (13.6 per game) and rebounds (7.1 per game). The senior was also a double-double machine, posting double figures in each category seven times, tied for the sixth most.

Tuhina, meanwhile, made a splash for the Cougs immediately in her freshman campaign. The guard out of Kosovo came off the bench for WSU averaging 7 points and 2.1 assists per contest. She also posted a 44.2 percent field goal percentage, the seventh best for a freshman in program history.

The trio helped WSU to a 19-10 (9-9) record this season, good for a 7th seed in the Pac-12 Tournament this week in Las Vegas. The Cougs are set to tip-off tournament play later tonight against the 10th seeded Cal Bears inside the Michelob Ultra Arena. The game is set to get started at 6 p.m. and you can see it on the Pac-12 Network.

An essential piece in Washington State’s program turnaround, Charlisse Leger-Walker has been one of the Pac-12’s top performers since she joined the Cougars in 2020.

