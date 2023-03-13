Weekend Recap: tourney bound!

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

Yesterday was a big, big day! The Washington State Cougars basketball teams (plural) had lots to celebrate, considering for the second year in a row the women’s basketball team heads to the NCAA Tournament, and at the same time, the men’s basketball team heads to the NIT!

Kicking things off with the women’s team, you can find bracket and game information here. Their tournament run begins on Saturday, March 18th at 11:30 am PT. The Cougs will face off against Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU went 32-3 on their season, 17-1 in conference play. This was the Eagles’ 10th ASUN Women’s Basketball Tournament win, after defeating Liberty University 84-60. I can understand feeling intimidated by some of those results, but they don’t have Shania Twain on their team, so.

Men’s basketball starts the NIT tomorrow night at 8:00pm PT. They’ll be a long way from home to face off against a familiar face, taking on Eastern Washington. We’ll have more info on that tomorrow from our friendly neighborhood Bryce, so be on the lookout.

Along with all the basketball success, WSU Baseball ranked in the top-25 for the first time since 2010! The Cougs landed at No. 20, after going 2 out of 3 against University of Oregon and beating Seattle University at home. This is baseballs best start since 2006!!

Pitcher Connor Wilford also went home with both Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, AND National Pitcher of the Week from Collegiate Baseball. Against Oregon State, he had 7 no-hit innings with 9 strikeouts and only one walk.

Overall lately, the narrative has been a resounding, popular “it’s a great day to be a Coug!” Check back in tomorrow for a game preview against EWU, and stay tuned for Women’s NCAA coverage.

Also- a certain CougCenter staffer (myself) may or may not be scheduling a tattoo appointment this week. I am a woman of my word, after all.

Have a good day, and Go Cougs!