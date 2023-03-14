Cougar baseball cracks top-25

For the first time since 2010, the Washington State baseball team is nationally ranked inside the top-25. The collegiate baseball poll that was released on Monday has the Cougs at #20 following a series win over previous #15, Oregon State. They finished the week 3-1 having also beat Seattle U last Tuesday bringing their overall record to 13-2, their best start since the 2006 season.

The Cougs dropped the first game of the series on Friday 5-1 but bounced back Saturday with a 6-3 victory. The 3-1 victory on Sunday that gave them the series win was spearheaded by a great performance from the pitching staff. Four pitchers combined to 1-hit the Beavers and locked up their first series win in Corvallis since 2009.

Also, shout-out to the media team because this video is incredible. When I first started at WSU back in 2012, the hype videos and jersey announcement videos were.... not good. Over the past few years they have finally caught up and are releasing absolute fire on social media.

Connor Wilford was named Pitcher of the Week by the Pac-12 Conference and one of the National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday. The sophomore from San Clemente, California was stellar on the mound this past weekend as he threw 7 innings over two games and allowed no hits, one walk, and had 9 strikeouts.

Next up for the Cougs is a mid-week home matchup against San Francisco on Wednesday at 4:05 before hosting Oregon this weekend. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4:05 while Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2:05. They will wrap up the three game series on Sunday at 1:05. All four games can be seen on the Washington State Athletics website.

Basketball:

Game time set for No. 23 Cougs NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game vs. FGCU

Game times have been set for first round matchups at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The No. 23-ranked Washington State women’s basketball team will take on No. 23-ranked Florida Gulf Coast this Saturday, March 18, at 11:30 a.m. PT from the Finneran Pavilion in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Cougs Set to Host Eagles in NIT Opening Round

Eastern Washington (22-10, 16-2) | Tuesday, March 14 | 8 p.m. PT | Beasley Coliseum (Pullman, Wash.)

‘We’ve been here before’: Washington State hosts Eastern Washington, looking to make another deep run in the NIT

The Washington State Cougars are looking to make a deep run in the NIT for the second consecutive season. The Eastern Washington Eagles hope to finish the year on a high note after suffering a stunning loss in the Big Sky Conference tournament.